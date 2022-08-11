IBGE estimates record crop of 263.4 million tons in 2022

The Brazilian crop of cereals, legumes and oilseeds should reach a record 263.4 million tons. The estimate is 4% higher (or 10.2 million tonnes) than the 2021 crop (253.2 million tonnes) and 0.8% higher (2 million tonnes) than was estimated in June.

The July estimate of the Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production was released today (11) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

According to the research manager, Carlos Barradas, this growth is due to the increase in planting and investments by producers who are expanding the grain cultivation area by 6.4% to 73 million hectares, an increase of 4.4 million hectares compared to 2021 (68.6 million hectares).

“Producers planted more because international prices are very high, especially wheat, due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, major wheat producers and exporters,” Carlos Barradas said in a statement.

Rice, corn and soybeans are the three main products of the research. Together, they represent 91.4% of the estimated production and account for 87.1% of the area to be harvested.

According to the IBGE, in relation to the previous year, there were increases of 9.7% in the area planted with corn (increase of 7.7% in the first harvest and 10.4% in the second harvest), of 18.1% in herbaceous cotton (seed), 4.6% in the area of ​​soybean and 8.6% in the area of ​​wheat; with a decline of 2.7% in the rice area.

Soy

Main commodity in the country, the estimate for soybeans increased by 0.7%, compared to the previous month, being the second responsible product, with 814 thousand tons, for the growth of 2 million tons of grains in July, after wheat, which reached 820 a thousand tons.

According to the researcher, there were important revaluations in states such as Mato Grosso, the main producer with 38 million tons, which increased the average yield by 1.5% compared to the June estimate.

Rio Grande do Sul also increased its yield and estimate by 1.8% compared to the previous month. With this, soy should reach a national production of 118.8 million tons compared to 118 million estimated in June.

However, this volume represents a decrease of 12% compared to the harvest obtained in the previous year, with a decline of 15.9% in the average yield. Barradas explained that, although there has been an increase in soybean planting area, the occurrence of a prolonged drought during the development of the crop in some producing states, especially in the Center-South of the country, was responsible for this annual decrease.

The harvested area was estimated at 40.8 million hectares, an increase of 4.6% compared to 2021, and 0.2% compared to the estimate in the previous month. The share of soybeans in the total volume of cereals, legumes and oilseeds produced in the country, in 2022, was 45.1%, remaining the grain with the greatest weight in the group.

Another aspect highlighted by Barradas is that the production of rice (10.6 million tons) and beans (3.1 million tons) should meet the country’s domestic consumption in 2022. Brazil is not an importer of both products, but there was already a need for imports.

Regions

In July, the estimated production of cereals, pulses and oilseeds increased compared to 2021 in four regions: Midwest (11.9%), Southeast (13.0%), North (8.7%) and Northeast (10.6%).

The survey indicates that only the South Region had a negative estimate (-13.5%). As for the monthly change, the Central-West Region (1.1%), the North (3.0%) and the South (0.6%) showed an increase, and a decline in the Northeast (-0.3%) and Southeast (-0.2%).

Among the federation units, Mato Grosso leads as the largest national producer of grains (30.6%), followed by Paraná (13.4%), Goiás (10.5%), Rio Grande do Sul (9.7% ), Mato Grosso do Sul (8.1%) and Minas Gerais (6.7%), which together accounted for 79% of the national total.

“The pandemic caused prices to rise, because, at home, people started to consume more, not to mention that corn and soy are used in the production of animal protein. From this, the producer started to plant more because its profitability is greater. In recent years, due to the increase in planted area and productivity, Brazilian agriculture has been producing records after records”, concluded the research manager.