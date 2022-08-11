PF and ICMBio fight environmental crime on the island of Fernando de Noronha

The Federal Police and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio) launched Operation Loronha this Thursday (11th), to combat irregular construction and cutting of trees in the Environmental Protection Area (APA), in the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha.

In the action, five search and seizure warrants are being fulfilled, three in Fernando de Noronha and two in Recife. The investigations began this year after environmental inspection.

“Irregular constructions caught the attention of the Federal Police and inspection agencies, as they represent a forced advance of urban occupation in an environmental protection area. For this purpose, artifices were used to circumvent the system for granting licenses and authorizations, including supplying the place with electricity, using clandestine extensions diverted from addresses where occupation is allowed”, said the PF in a note.

Also according to the PF, the evidence of crimes was proven through documents collected and hearings carried out in the course of the investigation and served as a basis for the instruction of the police investigation in progress.

Those investigated will answer for the practice of environmental crimes, among other crimes, for causing direct or indirect damage to the environment to the Conservation Units. Penalties range from 1 to 5 years in prison.

The PF clarified that the name of the Operation was inspired by the “first Lord of the Island of Fernando de Noronha, Fernão de Loronha”.