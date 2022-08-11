Action against fraud notifies five gas stations in DF

Five gas stations in the Federal District (DF) were notified yesterday (10) for delivering less fuel than shown at the pumps, as part of the second phase of Operation Real Oil, coordinated by the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP).

According to a statement from the ministry, three pumps were banned for delivering an amount of fuel below the margin of error stipulated by the National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro).

In all, 180 pumps and 223 nozzles were inspected until yesterday (10), at 31 stations in the Federal District, with 722 quality tests. The working conditions of gas station attendants and other employees of the establishments were also inspected. Another 60 stations should be inspected by Friday (12), informed the MJSP.

According to the folder, Operação Petróleo Real should be expanded to other states soon. Since July 11, the ministry has opened a channel for complaints related to gas stations, in which it has received 1,607 complaints so far.

“Through the channel, consumers will be able to inform the name of the gas station, the location and if the establishment informs in a visible place the price of fuel charged on June 22, the date before the ICMS reduction, and the current price. O link it also allows the citizen to send a photo of the denounced post”, informed the folder.

In addition to the Integrated Operations and National Consumer Secretariats, both from the MJSP, nine other institutions participate in Petróleo Real.

They are: National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), National Institute of Metrology, Quality and Technology (Inmetro), Consumer Defense Institute (Procon/DF), Federal District Economy State Secretariat ( tax auditors from the Federal Revenue); Undersecretary of Labor Inspection of the Labor Secretariat/MTP (labor tax auditors); Military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF); Brasília Environmental Institute (IBRAM); in addition to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) and the Federal Police.