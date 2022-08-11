Research indicates a 2% drop in the slaughter of chickens in the country

The slaughter of chickens in the second quarter of 2022 fell by 2% and that of cattle and pigs grew by 2.7% and 6.6%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

The preliminary results of the Livestock Production Statistics were released today (11), in Rio de Janeiro, by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The full numbers will come out on September 6.

cattle

In the second quarter, 7.32 million heads of cattle were slaughtered, an increase of 5.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022. Production reached 1.93 million tons of carcasses, 2.3% more than than in the same period of 2021 and an increase of 5.1% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

The acquisition of raw milk by establishments with municipal, state or federal health inspection was 5.39 billion liters in the second quarter, which represents a 7.7% decrease compared to the same period in 2021 and a decrease of 8.6% compared to the first quarter of this year.

As for tanneries, establishments that work with volumes starting from 5,000 whole units of raw bovine hide per year received 7.41 million pieces in the quarter. The amount means a reduction of 2% compared to the same period in 2021 and an expansion of 4.0% in relation to the immediately previous quarter.

swine

Pig slaughter recorded 14 million head in the quarter, 2.6% more than in the first quarter of 2022. Cumulative carcass weight reached 1.30 million tonnes, up 6% from the second quarter of 2021 and 4.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

chickens

According to the IBGE survey, chickens slaughtered in the second quarter of this year totaled 1.49 billion heads. The drop compared to the first quarter was 3.4%.

The weight of carcasses reached 3.63 million tons, which represents an expansion of 0.6% in the annual comparison and a decrease of 3.7% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

Chicken egg production was 992.44 million dozen, down 0.6% year-on-year and up 1.6% on a quarterly basis.