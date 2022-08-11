Serena’s retirement boosts demand for US Open tickets

Demand for tickets to witness tennis star Serena Williams in action at the US Open soared in the 24 hours after her announcement that she would retire at the end of the hard court tournament in New York, ticket retailer StubHub told Reuters.

“We typically see an increase in demand on StubHub when a player announces their retirement, and this is especially the case when it comes to Serena Williams, arguably one of the greatest players to ever step foot on the tennis court,” said spokesperson Adam Budelli. .

“Over the past 24 hours, we’ve seen eight times more StubHub sales for the US Open than the daily average, but the great news for fans is that the average price paid for a ticket has remained stable, signaling that there’s plenty in store for those who wants to personally witness this historic moment in the sport.”

Six of Serena Williams’ 23 Grand Slam titles have taken place at the US Open and the most recent final at Flushing Meadows was in 2019.

Serena, 40, and sister Venus stunned the tennis world when they left the courts of Compton, Calif., as teenagers, and went on to dominate and change the predominantly white sport.

Serena Williams won her last Grand Slam at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant with her daughter Olympia.

“I never liked the word retirement,” she, who has played just two games this year, wrote in a Vogue article released on Tuesday. “Perhaps the best word to describe what I’m doing is evolution. I’m here to say that I’m evolving from tennis to other things that are important to me.”