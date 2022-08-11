Anvisa analyzes five requests for diagnosis of monkeypox

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) released, this Thursday (11), the balance of applications for registration of products for the diagnosis of smallpox in monkeys. In total, there were five requests and all of them have already started their analysis.

According to the agency, the first two products were Viasure Monkeypox Virus Real Time PCR Detection Kit, made in Spain by CerTest Biotec, and Monkeypox Virus Nucleic Acid Detection Kit, made in China by Shanghai BioGerm Medical Technology. Both are molecular assays, have been evaluated by Anvisa’s technical staff and are awaiting the completion of information from the requesting companies to continue the analysis.

The third product, whose registration application was submitted on August 8, is also a molecular test and corresponds to the Standard M10 MPX/OPX, whose legal manufacturer is the national company Eco Diagnóstica, but which has part of its production taking place in another country. The technical analysis of the documentation is in progress.

The most recent orders were received on Wednesday (10). One of them, the Monkeypox Virus Antigen Rapid Test, the first order related to a rapid test for antigen detection, manufactured by the Chinese company Shanghai BioGerm Medical Technology, and the Monkeypox Molecular Kit (MPXV) Bio-Manguinhos, manufactured in Brazil by the Instituto de Bio-Manguinhos Immunobiological Technology.

In a note, Anvisa highlighted that the priority is “the evaluation of all applications for registration of in vitro diagnostic products that can be used as a resource to face the monkeypox [varíola dos macacos, em inglês]”.