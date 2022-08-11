TSE confirms injunction that restores command of the Pros to Eurípedes Jr.

By 4 votes to 3, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided yesterday (10), in an extraordinary virtual session, to maintain the presidency of the Pros with the founder of the acronym, Eurípedes Jr., confirming an injunction (provisional decision) that had been granted by the Minister Ricardo Lewandowski.

The party’s command has been the subject of a dispute that drags on in Justice, with successive decisions throughout the year. Before Eurípedes Jr., he held the presidency of the acronym Marcus Holanda, leader of a wing that accuses the founder of the legend of embezzling millionaires.

Throughout the year, the case had injunctions issued by the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT), in the first and second instances, and twice by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), with favorable decisions for both sides.

Last week, however, Lewandowski welcomed a request from Euripides Jr. and brought the competence on the case to the TSE. The minister justified the urgency of the injunction due to the proximity of the elections.

Lewandowski stated that the TSE’s jurisprudence is the understanding that, in the period of one year before the elections, the conflicts internal to the parties must be decided by the Electoral Justice, as they have an impact on the ongoing electoral process.

As a result, the previous decisions on the case, issued by the TJDFT and the STJ, are void, a result that favors Eurípedes Jr.

The rapporteur’s understanding was accompanied by ministers Alexandre de Moraes, Mauro Campbell Marques and Benedito Gonçalves. Ministers Edson Fachin, Carlos Horbach and Sérgio Banhos disagreed, and they were defeated.

presidential candidacy

While the Pros was under the command of Holanda, a party convention was held to approve the name of the digital influencer and coach motivational Pablo Marçal as the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

An application for registration of the candidacy has also been submitted with the TSE. So far, Marçal’s name, along with his list of assets and government plan, appears on the Electoral Justice’s candidacy portal. The tool is updated in real time as information is received.

In turn, Eurípedes Jr., upon receiving back the presidency of the Pros, held a new meeting of the national executive to withdraw Marçal’s candidacy and declare support for the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, already in the first round.

With the decision of the plenary of the TSE in favor of Euripides, it is most likely that Marçal’s candidacy registration will be denied. Electoral court ministers have until September 12 to render a final decision.

In a note, the group led by Holanda said that it will appeal to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) against the TSE’s decision and that it remains “united” in defense of Marçal’s candidacy.

“The Republican Party of the National Social Order (Pros) received with perplexity the decision of the Plenary of this Wednesday, August 10, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), which, by four votes to three, decided to endorse the injunction of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski who maintains the presidency of PROS for Eurípedes Júnior”, says the text.