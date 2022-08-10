Russian bombings kill at least 11 in Dnipro

At least 11 people were killed and 13 injured by Russian bombing in Ukraine’s Nikopol district in the Dnipro region in the south of the country.

“The enemy hit the district twice with the Grad MLRS [sistema de lançamento múltiplo de mísseis]firing 80 missiles at residential neighborhoods,” said Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Regional Military Administration of Dnipro.

The Russians “launched a deliberate and insidious attack while people slept in their homes. The communities of Marhanets and Myrove were attacked,” Reznichenko said.

In Marhanets, ten people died and 11 were injured. Ten residents were hospitalized, seven of which are in serious condition.

More than 20 apartment blocks, an administrative services centre, the Palace of Culture, two schools, the City Hall building and other administrative facilities were damaged.

An electrical transmission line was affected, leaving thousands of Marhanets residents without power. Emergency crews and electricians work to repair the damage.

“A woman was killed in Vyshchetarasivka, in the community of Myrove. Her house was completely destroyed by an enemy shell,” Reznichenko said.

In the area, a couple was injured, while 11 private homes and pipelines were damaged. About 1,000 people were left without a supply of natural gas.

The neighboring region of Zaporijia, already controlled in part by Russian troops, has suffered heavy attacks in recent days trying to stop a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that has killed more than 5,000 civilians, according to the United Nations (UN), which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.

The Russian military offensive caused the flight of more than 16 million people, 5.7 million of them out of the country.

According to the UN, 15.7 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and tightening economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

