RJ: operation fights corruption in public servants’ health plan

Operation Glosa was launched this morning (10) by the Federal Police in conjunction with the Federal Public Ministry (MPF). The objective is to dismantle a criminal organization that would have charged bribes from hospital businessmen and favored payments, between 2014 and 2019, in the management of a health plan operator for public servants.

About 40 agents fulfill nine search and seizure warrants, issued by the 2nd Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro, at addresses in the capital and in Petrópolis, in the mountain region.

According to the investigation, the organization facilitated payments to hospitals, stopped disallowing undue amounts and facilitated readjustments in rates practiced with hospitals that are part of the scheme, in exchange for payment of the required amounts.

The estimate is that, in these five years, the damage caused by irregular operations in the management of the health plan reaches R$ 664 million reais. The federal court authorized the confiscation of assets up to this amount.

According to the Federal Police, those investigated can answer for the crimes of passive corruption, active corruption, embezzlement, money laundering and criminal organization.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

