Civil Defense warns of low temperatures and wind in São Paulo

The Civil Defense of São Paulo issued an alert for low temperatures and strong winds that hit regions of the state (10) and tomorrow (11). The coast is more susceptible to wind, with conditions for hangovers and the possibility of waves of up to four meters. The recommendation is to avoid water sports.

For this On Friday (10), gusts of wind are expected in the coastal strips of Santa Catarina and São Paulo, due to a cold front associated with an extratropical cyclone. These two weather systems keep the weather unstable and rainy throughout the day.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), the northeast of the state of São Paulo has little possibility of frost formation.

Tomorrow (11), precipitation and cloud cover will decrease, but the cold will increase, with temperatures ranging between a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 15°C. Air humidity remains high, with percentages between 60% and 95%.

The Civil Defense calls for attention to the most vulnerable population, such as children and the elderly, so that they always keep warm. To protect people on the street, the guideline is to call 199.

“The animals Esthetics also deserve attention, protect them from the cold. Never improvise heaters in the house, such as candles lit at night, bonfires and cans of alcohol. This attitude is very dangerous and can cause a fire”, recalls the Civil Defense.

To receive notices and guidelines, install the Alerta SP application, available in all virtual stores, or register by sending an SMS with the zip code of the location to the number 40199”, says the note.