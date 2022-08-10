BrazilBrazil

Inep releases preliminary version of the Revalida 2022/2 template

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) publishes today (10) the preliminary versions of the objective test and the discursive response pattern of the first stage of the National Exam for Revalidation of Medical Diplomas Issued by Higher Education Institutions Foreign (Revalidated) 2022/2.

This Wednesday also begins the period for filing appeals. The deadline is the 16th of this month.

According to the schedule of the Exam Notice, on September 13, Inep will publish the final result of the objective test and the provisional result of the discursive test.

The period to file an appeal regarding the correction of the latter is until September 19. The final results of the tests will be published on October 7th.

According to Inep, Revalida seeks to subsidize the revalidation, in Brazil, of the undergraduate degree in medicine issued abroad. References are care in the context of primary, outpatient, hospital, urgency, emergency and community care, based on the National Curriculum Guidelines for the Medicine Course, associated regulations and professional legislation.

The exam consists of two stages (theoretical and practical) that address, in an interdisciplinary way, the five major areas of medicine: internal medicine, surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatrics and family and community medicine (collective health). Participation in the second stage depends on passing the first.

In the first stage of Revalida 2022/2, which was the theoretical part applied last Sunday (7), there was 93% (7,145) and 92.5% (7,111) participation in the first and second rounds of the test, respectively objective tests and discursive.

The exams were carried out in eight Brazilian cities: Brasília, Campo Grande, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife, Rio Branco, Salvador and São Paulo. In all, 7,682 participants signed up.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO

CMIO

