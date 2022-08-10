BrazilBrazil

Spain adopts energy saving plan

As of Wednesday (10), Spain adopts “urgent measures” to save energy, which include unlit windows at night and air conditioning limited to 27 degrees in summer in public and commercial spaces. There are areas that already suffer from a lack of water. Reserves fell by as much as 39%, the lowest since the great drought of 1995.

The Energy Savings and Management Shock Plan, announced by the Spanish government, provides that refrigerated spaces have a temperature of up to 27 degrees and that heating, when winter arrives, does not rise above 19.

The newspaper The Country says that before midnight there were already windows and monuments with the lights off.

All spaces with direct entrance from the street have until September 30th to install a system of doors that remain closed and open only for the entry and exit of people.

In addition, they have until September 2 to post information about the interior temperature and measures taken to save energy.

The measures, which will remain in force until November 2023, cover official and public administration buildings, commercial spaces, hotels, cultural spaces (such as cinemas, theatres, museums or auditoriums), train, bus or subway stations and airports.

The decree provides for exceptions for the air conditioning and heating of spaces such as restaurant kitchens, gyms, hairdressers, hospitals, nursing homes and laboratories.

