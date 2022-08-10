BrazilBrazil

PF identifies plan to rescue criminal leaders in prisons

Based on information about a possible rescue plan for criminal organization leaders imprisoned in the federal penitentiaries of Brasília and Porto Velho (RO), the Federal Police and the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) launched Operation Guardian Angels today (10). .

The dismantling of the rescue plan has the participation of 80 federal police officers, who are serving 11 preventive arrest warrants and 13 search and seizure warrants in the Federal District; in two cities in Mato Grosso do Sul (Campo Grande and Três Lagoas); and in three cities in São Paulo (São Paulo, Santos and Presidente Prudente).

According to the PF, the plan had a communication network established with lawyers, who extrapolated their legal activities by transmitting both the charges of the custodians and the return of messages from the criminals involved in the rescue.

In addition to the attempt to rescue the prisoners, the group intended to implement other actions, such as the kidnapping of authorities, in an attempt to enable the release of criminals.

“To organize the illicit activities, the investigated made use of consultations and visits in the parlor, using legal situations as codes for communication that, demonstrably, did not actually exist”, informed the investigators.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

