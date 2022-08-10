Jair Bolsonaro registers candidacy for reelection in the TSE

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) asked yesterday (9), with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the registration of his candidacy for reelection for president of the Republic. The deputy on the ticket is retired General Walter Braga Netto (PL), former Minister of Defense.

As assets, Bolsonaro claimed to have R$2,317,554.73, an amount lower than the R$2.9 million declared in 2018. Much of it is in real estate, including three houses with a total declared value of R$1.1 million and an apartment worth R$ 240.9 thousand. Another part is in deposits in current accounts (R$ 316 thousand) and savings accounts (R$ 591 thousand).

The candidate for Vice, Braga Netto, declared to the Electoral Court to have R$ 1,631,986.81, most of it in real estate and shares. Full information can be found on the Electoral Justice’s platform for the dissemination of candidatures and accounts.

In the register, Bolsonaro attached a 48-page government proposal, in which the actions taken by his government are detailed and which points should be reinforced in a possible second term. He and his deputy are running for the For the Good of Brazil coalition, made up of PL, Republicans and PP.

Calendar

With Bolsonaro’s registration, there are now nine presidential candidates who have already applied for registration with the TSE. The deadline for registering new candidacies is until August 15th. Until then, it is possible for parties to withdraw names already approved in a party convention.

The TSE has until September 12 to judge all applications for the presidency, analyzing whether they meet all the formal requirements of the electoral legislation and whether there is any impediment to the candidacy.

According to the official calendar, the election campaign, when candidates can effectively ask for votes and disclose their numbers, starts on August 16. The first round of Elections 2022 is scheduled for October 2, and an eventual second round will take place on October 30.