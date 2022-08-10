Operation fights INSS fraud scheme in Mato Grosso

A criminal association suspected of having defrauded several social security benefits is the target this Wednesday (10) of Operation Opus Ficta II, by the Federal Police (PF). In the action, the 7th Federal Court of the Judiciary Section of Mato Grosso issued 17 search and seizure warrants and a preventive arrest warrant in the cities of Cuiabá, Várzea Grande (MT), Chapada dos Guimarães (MT), Cáceres (MT) , Mirassol d´Oeste (MT), Primavera do Leste (MT) and Goioerê (PR). The court also granted the seizure of movable and immovable property.

According to the investigations, which began in 2017, suspects defrauded pensions by age and contribution time with the insertion, in the National Register of Social Information (CNIS), of false employment relationships, with companies with suspended or canceled/inactive status since, in minimum, 2004, through the FGTS Collection and Social Security Information Guide (GFIPs).

“The fraudulent pensions generated a loss that reaches R$ 2,238,174.98 (two million, two hundred and thirty-eight thousand, one hundred and seventy-four reais and ninety-eight cents)”, evaluated the PF in a note.

The estimated loss to the INSS, if the operation were not carried out today, is more than R$ 10.2 million

The operation was supported by the Social Security and Labor Intelligence Nucleus in the State of Mato Grosso (NUINT/MT), which is part of the Social Security Task Force. Those involved will answer for the crimes of social security fraud, criminal association, ideological falsehood and insertion of false data in information systems.