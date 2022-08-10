Ouro Natividade Project advances in the search for private partnerships

Presidential decree qualifies the Ouro Natividade project, of the Mineral Resources Research Company (CPRM), for the Investment Partnership Program (PPI), confirming a previous decision expressed by the council responsible for the program (CPPI). In this way, the mining sector project takes another step towards the exploration, through partnerships, of ores in the region of this enterprise located in Tocantins.

Located 48 km from the city of Natividade in Tocantins and 220 km from Palmas, the Ouro Natividade project covered, in its research permit, an area of ​​8,514.56 hectares, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. The final research report, however, covers a smaller area of ​​3,925 hectares, as reported by the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

In the assessment of the secretariat, the project qualified under the PPI represents “a promising mining asset owned by CPRM, with a view to entering into a partnership agreement”.

“Research activities were carried out in the area throughout the 1990s and comprised three stages that included the activities of registering historical and deactivated mining, detailed geological mapping, opening wells and trenches, soil sampling and drilling drilling holes. that intercepted the primary gold deposit”, detailed the secretary-general.

In 2018, the data obtained were organized and reinterpreted, as well as the calculation of deposit volumes.

“The update of the data referring to the project indicates the occurrence of a gold deposit at the site with resources of approximately 725,000 tons of ore, with an average content of 1.02 grams per tons of gold – which corresponds to 765 kilograms of gold, in addition to the confirmation that the mineralization can extend if the geological studies of the area advance”, explains the MME.

In view of the projections presented, the PR Secretary General highlighted, in a note, that, once in the PPI, the project will be strengthened through partnerships with the private sector, in order to enable the installation of infrastructure for the extraction of minerals.