TSE approves, with reservations, accounts of Ciro Gomes in the 2018 campaign

The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), yesterday (9) approved with reservations the campaign accounts of Ciro Gomes (PDT) to the Presidency in 2018, and determined the return of R$ 348,8 thousand to the public coffers, due to inconsistencies in the presented accounts.

The accounts were approved by majority, with differences only regarding the amount to be refunded. In the end, the understanding of Minister Alexandre de Moraes prevailed, who voted for the return of an amount lower than the R$ 590 thousand suggested by the rapporteur, Minister Sergio Banhos.

The divergence took place around expenses with legal fees, campaign donations by foreign individuals and expenses with accommodation and aircraft charter, informed the TSE.

The only one to vote for the disapproval of the accounts was the president of the TSE, Minister Edson Fachin, who yesterday (9) participated in his last plenary session in charge of the Electoral Justice.

Despite the reservations, Ciro Gomes’ accounts were approved “in view of the absence of serious defects and the fact that there were no obstacles to verifying irregularities in the campaign’s financial transactions”, the TSE informed in a note.