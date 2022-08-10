BrazilBrazil

American tourist injured in shooting in Rio is in serious condition

American tourist Joseph T. Thomas, 28, is hospitalized in serious condition at the Salgado Filho Municipal Hospital, in Méier, north of Rio.

The man was injured during a shootout between militiamen and drug dealers in Morro do Fubá, which is close to a friend’s apartment, where he is staying on vacation. The friend said the American was wounded in the neck and was conscious when medical help arrived.

In addition to him, two passengers on a bus that was passing close to the community were also hit and taken to Salgado Filho.

Also as a result of the shooting, according to the Secretary of State for Military Police, a man was found dead on Rua Padre Telêmaco, in the same neighborhood, by teams from the 9th Battalion of the Military Police.

“The area was cordoned off and forensics were called. Occurrence in progress in HD [Delegacia de Homicídios]”, informed the PM.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

