Rio police dismantle millionaire coup against 82-year-old woman

Civil police officers from the Special Police Station for Assistance to Senior Citizens (Deapti) in Rio de Janeiro launched Operation Sol Poente today (10) to dismantle a gang accused of stealing more than R$ 720 million from an 82-year-old woman, among art by renowned artists, jewelry and bank transfers.

According to the first information, the daughter accused of participating in the millionaire coup against her own mother is already arrested. Three more people were also arrested for participating in the crime. Two other people were on the run. In all, the agents began the operation with six arrest warrants to fulfill, in addition to judicial decisions to search and apprehend and to block assets.

The investigations indicated that the coup articulated by the victim’s daughter began to be applied in January 2020, at the time when the elderly woman, widow of a great art collector and dealer, came out of a bank branch in Copacabana, in the south of Rio. According to the Secretary of State for Civil Police (Sepol), the lady was approached by a woman who introduced herself as a clairvoyant and said that her daughter would be sick and expect to die soon.

According to Sepol, “because she has a mystical side and a daughter who has been facing psychological problems since adolescence”, the elderly woman was convinced, with reinforcement from her daughter, to make the payments that would be destined for the proposed spiritual treatment. “Between January 22 and February 5, 2020, eight bank transfers were carried out that exceeded R$5 million”, she revealed.

Isolation

Following the coup, a few days after the beginning of the false treatment, the daughter began to isolate the elderly woman from the people of her routine. In addition, employees who provided domestic services were dismissed, but the mother became suspicious of what was happening and suspended payments. In response, the elderly woman began to be attacked and threatened. According to Sepol, the only visits to the residence were made by accomplices, who threatened the lady and she made the transfers again.

The criminals obtained cash and jewelry from the coup and also stole more than R$700 million in paintings by artists such as Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti. “In all, there were 16 works. Three of them, valued at more than R$300 million, were recovered in an art gallery in São Paulo. The owner of the establishment confirmed that he sold two more to the Museum of Latin American Art in Buenos Aires. He did not suspect because he knew the family and because the paintings had been delivered to him by the elderly woman’s own daughter”, informed the secretary.

Among the paintings recovered by the police is the work by Tarsila do Amaral, Sol Poente, after which the operation is named.