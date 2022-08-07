BrazilBrazil

Vera Lúcia, from PSTU, registers for the presidency in the TSE

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) received yesterday (6) the application for registration of the candidacy of worker Vera Lúcia, from PSTU, to the presidency of the Republic. The vice-presidential candidate is indigenous Raquel Tremembé.

In the registration request, Vera declared a deposit of R$ 8.8 thousand in savings as the only item on the list of assets. According to information on the TSE website, Raquel’s list of assets has not yet been registered.

The PSTU candidacy has no coalitions and the party does not participate in any party federation.

According to the government proposal sent to the TSE, the PSTU ticket defends a “socialist alternative to the barbarism promoted by capitalism”.

The application for registration of candidacy in the Electoral Court is the first step towards the officialization of the names of candidates who have passed the party conventions and intend to run in the October elections.

Officially, the election campaign, when candidates can effectively ask for votes and disclose their numbers, starts on August 16th. Registration with the TSE and the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) must be done by August 15th.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 8 hours ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

After nine years, sanctuary renovation in Ouro Preto is in the final phase

6 hours ago

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 8 million

6 hours ago

German consul in Rio will be subject to custody hearing today

7 hours ago

United Arab Emirates: between tradition and modernity

7 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.