Vera Lúcia, from PSTU, registers for the presidency in the TSE

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) received yesterday (6) the application for registration of the candidacy of worker Vera Lúcia, from PSTU, to the presidency of the Republic. The vice-presidential candidate is indigenous Raquel Tremembé.

In the registration request, Vera declared a deposit of R$ 8.8 thousand in savings as the only item on the list of assets. According to information on the TSE website, Raquel’s list of assets has not yet been registered.

The PSTU candidacy has no coalitions and the party does not participate in any party federation.

According to the government proposal sent to the TSE, the PSTU ticket defends a “socialist alternative to the barbarism promoted by capitalism”.

The application for registration of candidacy in the Electoral Court is the first step towards the officialization of the names of candidates who have passed the party conventions and intend to run in the October elections.

Officially, the election campaign, when candidates can effectively ask for votes and disclose their numbers, starts on August 16th. Registration with the TSE and the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) must be done by August 15th.