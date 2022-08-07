Maestro Felipe Prazeres takes over the orchestra of the Municipal Theater of Rio

Conductor Felipe Prazeres is the new conductor of the Municipal Theater Symphony Orchestra (OSTM) in Rio de Janeiro. Its debut will be on the 12th, at 19:00, in the Symphonic Concert of the Voices Series – French Music Night, which will feature the participation of two soloists: the spalla (first musician) of the orchestra’s cello section, Marcelo Salles, and the Soprano from São Paulo with an international career, Gabriella Pace.

The opening of the Opera Le Roy D’Ys, by Edouard Lalo, which this year marks the 130th anniversary of his death, will be performed for the first time in Rio de Janeiro, followed by the Cello Concerto N° 1, by Camille Saint-Saëns. The second part of the program is dedicated to French arias, among which Elle a fui, la tourterelle, from The Tales of Hoffman, by Offenbach. The program will also have another celebration: the 180th anniversary of Massenet’s birth, with Adieu notre petite table, from the opera Manon, and will close with Me voilà seule dans la nuit, from the opera The Pearl Fisherman, composed by Georges Bizet.

In an interview with Brazil AgencyFelipe Prazeres stated that he was very happy with the invitation and that he is looking forward to doing a good job.

He also said that conducting the Municipal Theater orchestra, replacing conductor Ira Levin, who left the position about eight months ago, will, in fact, be a reunion. Prazeres played in the orchestra as a violinist in 2000 and 2001, participating in several artistic productions.

In April 2022, after the beginning of the normalization of activities, after the covid-19 pandemic, he conducted, for the first time, the OSTM. “I opened the season of the Municipal Theater conducting. It was at the premiere concert of the season and I did not imagine that I would receive this invitation a few months later, despite the fact that there was a flirtation between me and the orchestra. I was on the list of conductors the orchestra would like to be there.”

With the name suggested by the musicians themselves, Prazeres said he feels comfortable in the new role. “The orchestra wanted me to come. This is fundamental, because I am an orchestral musician, I travel in these two places. I know a lot about what orchestra musicians go through, the demands that an orchestra needs. So, in a way, I think it’s legitimate to have the support of the musicians to be able to take over the orchestra”.

For the president of the Municipal Theater Foundation, Clara Paulino, Felipe Prazeres is welcomed with joy in the team. “The conductor who has performed in concerts at the Theater will add his knowledge to the other members of OSTM and, for sure, we will offer a work of great excellence to our audience”, celebrated Clara. Theatro’s artistic director, Eric Herrero, said he was very happy with the conductor’s arrival. “Musician of excellence, who will contribute enormously to the Municipal Theater and our season.”

Felipe Prazeres is also artistic director and co-founder of the Johann Sebastian Rio Orchestra, the main chamber orchestra in Rio de Janeiro, and acts as concertmaster of the Symphony Orchestra of the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), where he has also conducted concerts since 2013. as conductor, he has led orchestras such as the World Youth Symphony, in Italy, Petrobras Symphony Orchestra, Bahia Symphony Orchestra, UFRJ Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra (OSN-UFF) and Camerata Sesi.