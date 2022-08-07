Ministry launches campaign to combat violence against women

The Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) launched the August Lilac campaign today (7) to promote the fight against domestic violence against women. The campaign warns of raising awareness against physical, sexual, psychological, patrimonial and moral violence.

Through the airing of inserts on open TV and on social networks, women will be instructed on ways to report aggression, such as calls to the 180 call center and the rights provided for in the Maria da Penha Law, who turns 16 this Sunday. .

In Tocantins, Piauí, Mato Grosso do Sul and Acre, states with the highest rates of femicide crimes, the campaign’s actions will also be publicized on the radio, buses and billboards.

In São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília, publicity will also take place in elevators of residential buildings and public transport.

According to minister Cristiane Britto, all types of violence can be reported by the Ligue 180 central.

“The campaign emphasizes that while you are in the elevator, eight women are assaulted in Brazil. The entire population must pay attention to the signs, listen, welcome, denounce. The ministry provides the free channel Ligue 180, which can be activated by anyone to save a woman”, warns the minister.

Calls to the 180 number are free. In addition to the central, the ministry also receives complaints through the website of the National Human Rights Ombudsman, Human Rights app, by Telegram (by typing in the search “direitohumanosbrasil”) and by WhatsApp, through the number 61-99656-5008.

Service is available 24 hours a day.