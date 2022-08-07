Elections 2022 keep the majority of the female electorate, with 53%

In the October elections, once again, women are the majority among those eligible to vote. According to a survey by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), of the more than 156.4 million voters who will be able to participate in the election in both rounds, 53%, just over 82.3 million, are female and 74 million male, who equals 47%.

In the regional distribution of voters, the three largest electoral colleges – São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro concentrate almost half of the votes in the country (42.64%).

The state of São Paulo, which alone holds 22.16% of voters, has about 18.3 million women and 16.2 million men able to vote.

In the second position of ranking, the Minas electorate is made up of 8.5 million women and 7.7 million men.

In Rio de Janeiro, the third largest Brazilian electoral college, female votes exceed those of men by 1 million. In the state, 6.9 million voters are female and 5.9 million are male.

Bahia comes in fourth position, with about 11.2 million voters. There, women correspond to 52.5% of voters, while men represent 47.5% of the electorate in Bahia.

Profile

According to the TSE, most Brazilian voters (5.33%) are between 35 and 39 years old, followed by women between 40 and 44 years old (5.32%). The 25-29 age group adds up to 5.2%. Although voting in Brazil is mandatory between the ages of 18 and 70, a curious fact is that of female voters aged 100 or over: there are 87,400.

abroad

Among voters who live abroad, they are also in the majority. Of the nearly 700,000 people who live outside the country and have qualified to vote for the post of President of the Republic, 59% are women and 41% are men.

Representation

Such expressive numbers are still not reflected in political and power seats. According to the TSE, in these spaces, women continue to be under-represented. In the 2018 General Elections, only six of the 81 seats in the Federal Senate were won by women. In the Chamber, of the 513 elected, only 77 were female. In 2018, only one governor was elected: Maria de Fátima Bezerra, in Rio Grande do Norte (RN).

In order to encourage women to enter and remain in politics, the TSE launched, in June 2022, the new campaign Mais Mulheres na Política 2022. , the campaign emphasizes the difference between real Brazil, with a strong female presence, and political Brazil, a universe in which women are still a minority.

In the opinion of the president of the Electoral Court, Minister Edson Fachin, democracy without the expression of feminism atrophies, becomes a mere formality, loses its representativeness. For the minister, democracy, to be full, has to present its feminine face.

“In addition to the issue of women’s visibility, there is also the issue of the effectiveness of measures that aim to guarantee them access and voice in the spaces of political life in the country. The Electoral Justice is on the side of the materialization of the rights that are inherent to the female condition”, she highlighted at the time of the launch of the campaign.