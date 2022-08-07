BrazilBrazil

Leandro Lo, jiu-jitsu world champion, is killed in São Paulo

Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, jiu-jitsu world champion, died this Sunday (7th) after being shot in the head, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters.

Leandro Lo, 33, was at a concert in São Paulo when he got into a fight with another man that ended with Lo Pereira being shot in the forehead.

He was taken to a hospital and hours later was declared brain dead.

Lo was one of the best performing jiu-jitsu athletes in Brazil, with eight world champion titles as a black belt since 2012.

Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres, in Brasília

