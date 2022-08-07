Leandro Lo, jiu-jitsu world champion, is killed in São Paulo

Leandro Lo Pereira do Nascimento, jiu-jitsu world champion, died this Sunday (7th) after being shot in the head, his lawyer confirmed to Reuters.

Leandro Lo, 33, was at a concert in São Paulo when he got into a fight with another man that ended with Lo Pereira being shot in the forehead.

He was taken to a hospital and hours later was declared brain dead.

The IBJJF and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo. Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend. 🙏🏼🕊 pic.twitter.com/lHK3n8pF4K — IBJJF (@ibjjf) August 7, 2022

Lo was one of the best performing jiu-jitsu athletes in Brazil, with eight world champion titles as a black belt since 2012.

Additional reporting by Marcela Ayres, in Brasília

