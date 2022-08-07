Maria da Penha Law turns 16 this Sunday

Law nº 11.340/06, known as the Maria da Penha Law, created mechanisms to face and prevent domestic and family violence against women who are now 16 years old. To remember the date, the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights (MMFDH) launched the August Lilac campaign. The objective is to promote awareness actions for the end of violence against women, in addition to publicizing the complaint channel Ligue 180 (Women’s Assistance Center).

“Eight women suffer violence in Brazil every minute. Do not omit. Report it”. This is the theme of the August Lilac campaign, which has a national reach.

With national reach, the campaign will be broadcast on digital media and on open TV. In Tocantins, Piauí, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso and Acre, states with the highest rates of femicides, according to data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, the actions will also be publicized on radios, buses and social billboards. In three large metropolises – São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Brasília – the contents will also include digital clocks synchronized with the mobile phone, social billboards, elevators in residential buildings and external media aimed at subway and train passengers, as well as urban furniture.

Minister Cristiane Britto drew attention that all forms of violence must be denounced, whether physical, psychological, moral, property, sexual or political. “The campaign emphasizes that while you are in the elevator, eight women are assaulted in Brazil. The entire population must pay attention to the signs, listen, welcome, denounce. The ministry provides the free channel Ligue 180, which can be activated by anyone to save a woman”, warned the minister.

Ligue 180 receives reports of violence, including political violence against women, in addition to sharing information about the service and reception network for women and providing guidance on rights and current legislation. The channel can be activated through a toll-free call, the website of the National Human Rights Ombudsman (ONDH), the Human Rights app, Telegram (type in the search “Direitoshumanosbrasil”) and WhatsApp (61-99656-5008). Service is available 24 hours a day, including Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Maria da Penha Law

Regarding the Maria da Penha Law, which is turning 16 this Sunday (7), Minister Cristiane Britto highlighted the importance of the law for the full protection of women. “The Maria da Penha Law is a major milestone in the fight against domestic and family violence against women in the country. It is considered one of the most advanced laws in the world in this area, in addition to being one of the best known among Brazilians, being the basis for the development of public policies”, said the minister.

According to the ministry, domestic and family violence is violence that kills, attacks or harms a woman physically, psychologically, sexually, morally or financially. It is committed by any person, including a woman, who has a family or affective relationship with the victim, that is, lives in the same house (father, mother, aunt, son, husband) or has some other type of relationship. It is not always the husband or partner, however, the MMFDH noted.

Form

Over these 16 years, the Maria da Penha Law underwent changes that served to strengthen it. One of them was Law No. 14,149/21, which established the National Risk Assessment Form. According to the National Secretary of Policies for Women (SNPM/MMFDH), Ana Muñoz Reis, the tool is essential to prevent femicides and guide the actions of public security agencies. The form, she informed her, includes 27 questions that map the situation of the woman in a situation of violence, the aggressor and the history of violence in the relationship between the two. “The purpose of applying the form is to unify the assessment of cases with potential risk of violence in domestic relationships”, explained the secretary.

The form must be applied, preferably, by the Civil Police at the time of registration of the occurrence or, in its impossibility, by the Public Ministry or the Judiciary, on the occasion of the first assistance to the woman victim of domestic and family violence. In this questionnaire, the risk is classified as low, medium and high, based on the assessment of the victims’ conditions. The form also indicates the risk of further aggression or femicide, as well as helping to develop a security and support plan.

types of violence

The MMFDH clarified the types of violence practiced against women: physical violence, for example, is any action that offends the integrity or health of the body, such as hitting or beating; pushing, throwing objects towards the woman; shake, kick, squeeze; burn, cut, wound. On the other hand, sexual violations consist of any action that forces a woman to perform, maintain or witness a sexual act without her wanting to, through force, threat or physical or moral constraint. Examples include forcing you to have sex with other people; forcing you to view pornographic images; induce or compel abortion, marriage or prostitution.

13.772/18, on the other hand, psychological violence is “any conduct that causes emotional damage and a decrease in self-esteem, harms and disturbs the full development or that aims to degrade or control their actions, behaviors, beliefs and decisions, through threat, embarrassment, humiliation, manipulation, isolation, constant surveillance, persistent persecution, insult, blackmail, violation of your privacy, ridicule, exploitation and limitation of the right to come and go, or any other means that harm your psychological health and to self-determination”.

Psychological violations also include swearing; humiliate; threaten and frighten; take away freedom of choice or action; control what you do; surveil and inspect the woman’s cell phone and computer or her e-mails and social networks; isolating from friends and family; prevent you from working, studying or leaving home; make you believe that she is crazy.

In the patrimonial scope, violence consists of any action that involves withdrawing the money earned by the woman through her own work, as well as destroying any patrimony, personal property or professional instrument. Actions include destroying professional material to prevent women from working; controlling the money spent, forcing her to be accountable, even when she works outside the home; burn, tear up photos or personal documents.

Moral violence characterizes any action that dishonors women before society with lies or offenses. It is also publicly accusing her of having committed a crime. Examples include swearing in front of friends; accuse of something she didn’t do; saying things that are not true about her to others.