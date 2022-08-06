With no victories in the Brazilian Nationals, São Paulo faces Flamengo at home

São Paulo and Flamengo enter the field this Saturday (6th) for the 21st round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Starting at 8:30 pm (Brasília time), the match at Morumbi Stadium will be broadcast live on national radio, with narration by Rodrigo Campos, comments by Waldir Luiz, reporting and news duty with Rodrigo Ricardo.

💪 Preparation for the weekend! 🏟 More than 3️⃣5️⃣ thousand tickets have already been sold for São Paulo 🆚 Flamengo, duel that takes place this Saturday (6), at 20:30, at Morumbi. Secure your spot! Tickets at: https://t.co/WhCWQotMbf#VamosSãoPaulo 🇾🇪 📸 Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc pic.twitter.com/KCWz6nA8XN — Sao Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) August 5, 2022

The São Paulo hosts receive the red-blacks in the middle of the knockout stage of the Copa-Sul-Americana, as Tricolor disputes the quarter-finals against Ceará. Last Wednesday (3), the team led by coach Rogério Ceni defeated the northeast by 1 to 0. And now, next Wednesday (10), there will be another duel, this time at Castelão, in Fortaleza.

Therefore, the tendency is for coach Rogério Ceni to start the clash against Flamengo with an alternative team, given that the continental competition is seen by the club as a possibility of title this year. The chances in the Brazileirão are smaller, taking into account that São Paulo is only in the tenth place, with 26 points, and is 16 points from the leader Palmeiras.

The red-blacks also live in a situation similar to that of the owners of the house. Coach Dorival Júnior’s men are sharing the spotlight with the Libertadores quarterfinals, against Corinthians. Even having won away from home in the first leg by 2 to 0, it is possible that the coach of the Rio de Janeiro team will save a good part of the holders.

The match in São Paulo is important for Flamengo’s ambitions in the national competition. In fifth position, nine points separate the cariocas from the leader Palmeiras in the general classification. That is, a defeat or a victory can increase or decrease the distance for the first place.