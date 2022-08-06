Cherry Blossom Festival resumes face-to-face format

The traditional Festa das Cerejeiras no Parque no Carmo resumed the face-to-face model, after being suspended for two years because of the covid-19 pandemic. The event has been taking place since 1981 and is organized by the Sakura and Ipê Federation of Brazil, with the support of the City’s Green and Environment Secretariat. The event ends on Sunday.

In the month of August, about four thousand pink trees, arranged throughout the park, bloom. Cherry trees are a symbol of Japan and, in the capital of São Paulo, they became the mark of Japanese descendants who live in the region of Itaquera, in the East.





A Japanese stronghold in São Paulo, the neighborhood is home to the largest number of Japanese descendants from the province of Okinawa in Brazil, more than 500 families, according to data from the Okinawan association.

In addition to the Cherry Tree Festival, Parque do Carmo is home to other symbols of Japanese culture, such as the Monument of 100 years of Japanese Immigration which, at its opening in 2008, was attended by the Japanese princess Norinomiya. The place has also received visits from the princess of the Japan Cherry Blossom Association, Emiko Kondo, and Prince Naruhito.

The party has performances of folk dances, singers and dancers from the community. The public will also be able to taste several typical Japanese dishes.

Free entry is through gate 3 of Parque do Carmo. Opening hours are from 9 am to 5 pm, today (6) and tomorrow (7). More information about the celebration can be found on the party page.