BrazilBrazil

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 3 million

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 weeks ago
Less than a minute

The Mega-Sena Contest 2,501, which will be held tonight (16th) in São Paulo, must pay a prize of R$ 3 million to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw will take place at 8 pm at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal.

The last contest (2,500), last Wednesday (13), had a winner from Dourados (MS), who won a prize of R$ 27.49 million.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brazilia time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

The single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 weeks ago
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Leandro Lo, jiu-jitsu world champion, is killed in São Paulo

20 mins ago

Maria da Penha Law turns 16 this Sunday

42 mins ago

With no victories in the Brazilian Nationals, São Paulo faces Flamengo at home

22 hours ago

More than 23 million voters are eligible to vote

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.