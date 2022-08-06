Exhibition at MAR discusses territories of black men and racism

The Rio Art Museum (MAR) will host, as of today (6), the individual exhibition Branch, by the plastic artist RAMO. Admission is free and the museum is located in Praça Mauá, in the port area of ​​Rio de Janeiro.

The exhibition runs until November 6, at Espaço Orelha, next to the library, on the fourth floor of the museum, from Thursday to Sunday, always from 11 am to 6 pm, with entry to the pavilion until 5 pm.

speaking to Brazil AgencyRAMO says that the central theme of the exhibition is an exercise in connecting the two territories that are very important to him: the city of Mauá, in ABC Paulista, where he was born, with Praça Mauá and Pequena África.

“It is a juxtaposition between the cultures that are being worked on there, thinking and producing from the body of black men and those from the periphery, or favelados”.

The region of Rio de Janeiro, which includes the port area, Gamboa and Saúde, and also where the Remaining Quilombos Community of Pedra do Sal, Santo Cristo, as well as other places inhabited by freed slaves is located, became known as Little Africa, among the 1850s and 1920s.

RAMO explained that, when looking at this social exercise, he sought practical, visual and poetic solutions to deal with the constant neglect of the Brazilian state in relation to this specific population. The artist raises the debate about racism and violence against black people. “The idea is to discuss territory and, at the same time, create practical solutions in the field of visual arts for this path that we need to deal with”.

Construction

In all, there are 29 works on display, three of which were produced exclusively for the exhibition: two paintings (Love and tereza) and an installation 111 (Neo Ex-Votos).

The installation brings the proposal of cure for the villainization of the black and peripheral man from the memory of the Massacre do Carandiru, a massacre that resulted in 111 deaths and that completes 30 years on October 2nd.

already the work tereza brings a moment of hope and affection to the exhibition, by showing a self-portrait of RAMO and his companion, Ester Lopes.

RAMO says that the exhibition intends to understand the Carioca periphery in its complexity, based on the exchange and learning with local residents.

“Branch it is also to reflect on this movement, these comings and goings, these ebbs and flows, starting from my body as a black and peripheral man and the desire to dialogue with my peers, because the periphery is extremely multiple. I hope people feel touched, reflect and branch out.”

Artist

Roger Ramos began to show talent for the visual arts at a young age, supported by his parents, who encouraged him to read and write. He has been drawing since he was a child and has always been linked to pedagogical and educational processes that deal with art. Professionally, the artist RAMO emerged in 2016.

He will be at the opening of the show and invited other artists from Rio to participate in a parallel art fair, called Occursslang that refers to the busy routine, the daily struggle of artists and producers, in general.

In early 2020, RAMO participated with two works in the exhibition Road!also in the MAR.

Dialogue

MAR’s chief curator, Marcelo Campos, stated that the exhibition keeps the museum in dialogue with young people and contemporary artists.

“RAMO does not work directly with the violent scene. There is a kind of imaginary of violence. You will have in the work, for example, an element such as the face covered by the shirt, which is a reference to Carandiru and the idea of ​​a villain. In other words, in RAMO’s work, you will have elements that put you in dialogue and reflection on violence, but you don’t have the scene”, highlights Campos.

“The show helps fulfill our mission at MAR to maintain dialogue with young people and contemporary artists. With Branch we were also able to place art in favor of fundamental discussions for our society and, mainly, for the region where we are”, adds Raphael Callou, director of the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI), who has been managing MAR since January of this year. .