BrazilBrazil

Covid-19: average daily deaths are above 200 for five weeks

Daily deaths from covid-19 in the country, according to the seven-day moving average released by the Oswaldo Foundation (Fiocruz), has been above the level of 200 for almost 40 days, that is, for five weeks. According to data released by Fiocruz, yesterday (5) an average of 206 deaths was recorded.

The last time the average was below 200 was on June 27 (196 deaths). Throughout the month of May and most of the month of June, deaths were close to an average of 100 per day, reaching numbers even below this level on some occasions, such as on June 6 (75 deaths) .

In an interview with Brazil AgencyFiocruz researcher Leonardo Basto stated that the level of 200 deaths per day recorded in the last week is related to the spread of subvariants of Ômicron, which caused new infections.

However, the drop in the number of hospitalizations recorded in the South and Southeast regions should be reflected in the drop in deaths in a few weeks.

Although the level of deaths is still above 200, it is possible to see a downward trend in the last four days. Yesterday’s deaths, for example, are 13.8% lower than two weeks ago (239 deaths) and 8.8% lower than those of a month earlier (226 deaths).

The seven-day moving average is calculated by adding the records for the day to those for the previous six days and dividing the total by seven.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

