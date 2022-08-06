Elon Musk says Twitter deal could move forward

Elon Musk said that if Twitter can provide its method of sampling 100 accounts and as it has confirmed the accounts are real, the deal to buy the company for $44 billion should proceed on its original terms.

“However, if SEC filings are materially false, then it shouldn’t,” Musk wrote on Twitter earlier this Saturday.

In response to a Twitter user asking if the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was investigating the company’s “dubious claims”, Musk wrote: “Good question, why aren’t they?”

Twitter declined to comment on the tweet when contacted by Reuters.

Twitter on Thursday rejected Musk’s claim that the billionaire was tricked into signing the deal to buy the social media company, saying it was “implausible and contrary to the facts”.

“According to Musk, he – the billionaire founder of several companies, advised by bankers and Wall Street lawyers – was tricked by Twitter into signing a $44 billion merger agreement. This story is as implausible and contrary to the facts as seems”, says the document released by Twitter on Thursday (3).

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.