In Rio, only 30% of adults received a 2nd booster against covid-19

Less than a third of the adult population of Rio de Janeiro was vaccinated with the second booster dose of immunizers against covid-19. According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro, the percentage of people aged 18 or over who received the dose is 30.1%.

Coverage is much lower than the 99.8% of those who were immunized with the first two doses (or the single dose) and even 73.6% of those who received the first booster dose.

The municipality of Rio de Janeiro began to apply the second booster dose to people aged 70 years and over at the end of April. Then, gradually, it began to be applied in younger and younger age groups. The turn of the population between 18 and 29 years old arrived on July 28.

With about a week of immunization in this age group, only 5% of those aged 20 to 29 sought the second booster.

Second booster coverage is still low for the elderly population as well. Only 58% of people aged 60 to 64 looked for the posts to receive the dose. Among those aged 80 and over, it is only 60%. The greatest coverage is among those aged 70 to 74 (67%).

Children

Among children aged 5 to 11 years, who are already able to receive two doses, 18% were not immunized and 24% only received the first dose. Among the 3 and 4 year olds, who started receiving the first dose between the second and third weeks of July, only 24% were immunized.