Bayern Munich starts Bundesliga with a 6-1 rout

Champions Bayern Munich scored five times against a dismal first-half Eintracht Frankfurt, heading for a 6-1 victory in the opening match of the Bundesliga on Friday.

Ein gelungener Auftakt in Frankfurt! 🔥 Ganz starke Leistung, Männer! 👏👏 ♦️ #SGEFCB | 1:6 pic.twitter.com/Pvp2HFY0Qv — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 5, 2022

The Bavarians sent a message at the beginning of the campaign that they can win the German league for the 11th time in a row and trampled the reigning Europa League champions, who face Real Madrid (Spain) in the Uefa Super Cup next week, with a goal from the new reinforcement, the Senegalese Sadio Mané.

Mane, who had scored in the German Supercup title against RB Leipzig last week, was among five different players who put their names on the scoreboard in a heated first half, with all of Bayern’s goals coming within a span of 38 minutes.

“I have to say the first half was excellent,” said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann. “I don’t think it will always be like this, but after two games we can be satisfied.”

“The energy we have in our game is very good,” he said.

Frankfurt, who will play in the Champions League this season, improved after the break, taking advantage of Bayern slowing down and an error by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer outside the area to discount, with Randal Kolo Muani, in the 19th minute.

Musiala, however, closed the scoring, completing an assist from Leroy Sané to score his second goal of the night, seven minutes from time.

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.