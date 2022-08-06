Enem test notebooks are ready, says Inep president

The test books for this year’s edition of the National High School Exam (Enem) have already been assembled in a safe environment and the digital media are ready to be sent to the printer next week. Who anticipated the information was Carlos Moreno, president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), in an interview for the program The Voice of Brazil this Friday (5th).

The president of Inep recalled the dates for the tests: November 13 and 20 for the general public and January 10 and 11 for the population deprived of their liberty.

News

This year, both the print and digital editions of Enem will be held on the same day. “With the same items and the same writing theme”. Among the novelties in this edition is the possibility for candidates to present digital documents on the day of the tests, such as the e-Título, National Digital Driver’s License and the digital RG as valid documents. However, only documents presented in their respective applications, such as Gov.Br, will be accepted. Screenshots will not be accepted.

The protocols against covid-19 are maintained. Among them, the allocation of students in classrooms with distance; the use of a mask by applicators, inspectors and coordinators and the hygiene of environments. “We recommend that each participant bring their own kit protection,” he said.

According to Moreno, Enem is the main gateway to Higher Education as it gives access to initiatives such as the Education Financing Fund (Fies), the University for All Program (Prouni), the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and the Quota Law. “Enem anchors these already consolidated public policies”, she says.

Check the interview in full: