Nunes Marques restores José Roberto Arruda’s political rights

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Nunes Marques restored today (5) the political rights of the former governor of the Federal District (DF) José Roberto Arruda. With the decision, which is provisional, Arruda will be able to run for the October elections. He should run for a federal deputy seat for the DF.

The minister’s decision was motivated by an appeal by the defense to suspend the convictions handed down against the former governor for administrative improbity until a final decision by the STF, which is judging the question of the constitutionality of the changes in the Administrative Improbity Law.

The lawyers claimed that the deadline for registration of candidacies is close and there is no forecast for the end of the trial, which started this week.

The former governor’s convictions stem from Operation Pandora’s Box, launched in November 2009 against a corruption scheme involving the purchase of votes in the Legislative Chamber of the Federal District and the alleged payment of advantages to the former governor.

So far, there is no definitive conviction (transmitted in res judicata) against any of the targets of Pandora’s Box, which reached around 50 defendants, including politicians, businessmen and operators.

Article changed at 9:34 pm to suit the headline.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

