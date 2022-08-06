Brazil reaches the final of the South American women’s basketball

The Brazilian team defeated Venezuela by 105 to 54, this Friday (5) in Argentina, and qualified for the decision of the South American women’s basketball, in which they will face the winner of the game between Argentina and Colombia.

IT’S FINAAAAAAAAAAL! 🏀🇧🇷 The women’s team will fight for the South American 🏆 🇺🇸 105 x 54 🇻🇪 The girls are so awesome! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/PvnEs3zBTt — Team Brazil (@timebrasil) August 6, 2022

The highlight of the match was forward/pivot Sassá Gonçalves, the scorer of the match with 21 points, who also grabbed 9 rebounds and provided 3 assists.

The South American is the first competition of the cycle for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (France).