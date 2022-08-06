BrazilBrazil

Brazil reaches the final of the South American women’s basketball

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 hours ago
Less than a minute

The Brazilian team defeated Venezuela by 105 to 54, this Friday (5) in Argentina, and qualified for the decision of the South American women’s basketball, in which they will face the winner of the game between Argentina and Colombia.

The highlight of the match was forward/pivot Sassá Gonçalves, the scorer of the match with 21 points, who also grabbed 9 rebounds and provided 3 assists.

The South American is the first competition of the cycle for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (France).



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 15 hours ago
Less than a minute
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

This Saturday’s Mega-Sena draws a prize of R$ 3 million

10 mins ago

Exhibition at MAR discusses territories of black men and racism

31 mins ago

Work condition interferes with the duration of breastfeeding

53 mins ago

Covid-19: average daily deaths are above 200 for five weeks

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.