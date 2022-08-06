Martinelli scores England’s first goal in Arsenal victory

Arsenal struggled to beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on Friday (5), in the first match of the new Premier League season, with Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli scoring the opening goal before home defender Marc Guéhi put the ball into their own nets at Selhurst Park.

First game. First win. ✊ COME ON YOU GUNNERS! ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 5, 2022

Striker Gabriel Jesus, who joined Arsenal this transfer window, looked determined to get a flying start as he dribbled past Palace’s defense early in the match, but had his shot blocked, and Martinelli sent the rebound wide.

Oleksandr Zinchenko also looked turned on and had a shot blocked. Arsenal increased the pace, and the Ukrainian would have the opportunity to participate in the first goal in a corner.

Bukayo Saka’s cross found Zinchenko, who headed the ball into the net, where Martinelli appeared to complete for the net.

Palace could have equalized before the break with a header from Odsonne Édouard, but visiting goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to make an incredible save.

The hosts missed another great chance to equalize after the break when Wilfried Zaha opened Arsenal’s defense with a perfect pass, but Ramsdale again reacted well, blocking Eberechi Eze’s shot.

Feeling they could pull off a draw, Palace manager Patrick Vieira sent the team forward in the final 15 minutes, but Arsenal doubled their lead when Saka’s cross was deflected into his own net by Guéhi in the 40th minute. , to seal the victory of the visitors.

