Grêmio beats Guarani to take second place in Serie B

Grêmio defeated Guarani 2-0, on Friday night (5th) at the Brinco de Ouro stadium, in Campinas, and took the vice-leadership of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

With the triumph in the match for the 22nd round of the competition, the Tricolor gaucho reached 40 points, being six points behind the leader Cruzeiro, which measures forces with Tombense next Saturday (6).

Not giving much space to Guarani in their defense, coach Roger Machado’s team bet on counterattacks to attack the opponent. And that was how Grêmio opened the scoring in the 18th minute of the first half, when Diego Souza played for the Paraguayan midfielder Villasanti to kick from outside the area to score.

In the 29th minute of the final stage, the Porto Alegre team managed to expand its advantage with forward Gabriel Teixeira. In the 49th minute, defender João Victor still scored with a header, but the final victory really went to Grêmio.

Other results:

Worker-PR 1 x 0 Nautical
Vila Nova 1 x 1 Ituano



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

