Brazil obtains unprecedented 3rd place in doubles and Calderano advances in Tunisia

Despite the defeat today (4th) in the semifinal, Brazilians Vitor Ishiy with Bruna Takahashi won the third place unprecedented for the country in mixed doubles, at the WTT Contender in Tunisia, stage of the world circuit. The day was also good for Hugo Calderano, from Rio de Janeiro, who won the second straight match in the individual, advancing to the quarterfinals. Number six in the world, the Brazilian competes again at 9:35 am (Brasília time) with Taiwanese Liao Cheng-Ting (102nd). The match will be broadcast live on the Word Table Tennis (WTT) YouTube channel.

The duo Vitor and Bruna ended the tournament in third position after adding one victory and one defeat this Thursday (4th) in Tunis. When playing in the quarterfinals, the Brazilians dispatched South Koreans Nayeong Kim and Daeseong Cho, by 3 sets to 0 (11/0, 11/8 and 11/4). Then, they were overcome in the semi by the brothers Tomokazu and Miwa Harimoto (Japan), who won by 3 sets to 1 (11/5, 4/11, 5/11 and 6/11).

In the individual dispute, Calderano needed just 19 minutes to seal his second straight victory in Tunisia. He beat China’s Dingshuo Liu (47th in the ranking) by 3 sets to 0 (11/2, 11/4 and 11/7). This Friday (5th) he will face Liao Cheng-Ting in a duel for the quarterfinals. In the retrospect of the games of the two, the Brazilian won them all.



