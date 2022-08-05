Rio de Janeiro court orders new arrest of offender Rogério Andrade

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro ordered the new arrest of the offender Rogério Andrade. The decision was made by Judge Bruno Monteiro Rulière, of the 1st Specialized Court in Organized Crime of the Court of Justice (TJ), at the request of the Public Ministry (MP). By determination of Minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Andrade’s arrest order had been revoked last Monday (1st).

Among the reasons for the new arrest warrant, there is the continuity of Andrade’s criminal practice, as Rulière wrote in his decision, as well as the criminal influence of the offender in the corruption of police officers.

“There are strong and robust elements produced in the investigation, realizing that the defendants in question are part of one of the oldest, structured and violent criminal organizations operating in the state of Rio de Janeiro and in Brazil, which for decades has been exploring games of chance through specific modus operandi [modo de agir]based on two essential pillars, namely, the corruption of public agents and extreme violence against opponents and competitors… all this linked to the institutionalization of an apparatus of systemic corruption of the public security forces”, highlighted the magistrate.

Rogério Andrade is accused of having led the murder of fellow offender Fernando Iggnácio, in November 2020, shot dead in the garage of the company Heli-Rio Táxi Aéreo, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes. Castor de Andrade’s son-in-law, Iggnácio was ambushed after arriving from Angra dos Reis by helicopter.

Andrade was also the target of Operation Caligula, in May this year, in which delegates Marcos Cipriano and Adriana Belém were arrested. He is patron of the Escola de Samba Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel.

Earlier, an operation by the Federal Police and the Special Action Group to Combat Organized Crime (Gaeco) of the MP arrested Gustavo de Andrade, son of criminal Rogério de Andrade and considered his right-hand man in the organization. According to the MP, Gustavo and his father were together in a house in Condomínio Vale do Sossego, in Itaipava, an upscale neighborhood of Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio.

Gustavo de Andrade had been on the run since Operation Caligula.

wanted by Brazil Agency, Gustavo’s defense stated that the arrest is illegal and will be fought in the courts. On Rogério Andrade’s arrest warrant, his defense has not yet commented.