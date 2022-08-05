President promotes Armed Forces officers in ceremony

President Jair Bolsonaro participated this Thursday afternoon (4), at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília, in the ceremony for the promotion of general officers of the Armed Forces. In all, 23 officers from the Navy, Army and Air Force were promoted.

From the Navy, Rear Admirals Celso Mizutani Koga, Artur Olavo Ferreira and Thadeu Orosco Coelho Lobo were promoted to vice admiral. As for the rank of rear admiral, sea and war captains Sérgio Luis de Carvalho, Alexandre Itiro Villela Assano and Alexandre Taumaturgo Pavoni were promoted.

From the Army, Major General Ricardo Augusto Ferreira Costa Neves became an Army General. The brigade generals were then promoted to division generals: Carlos Feitosa Rodrigues, Ricardo José Nigri, Marcio de Souza Nunes Ribeiro and Julio Cesar Palú Baltieri. Also promoted to brigade generals were the colonels: Alessandro da Silva, Emerson Januário, Ricardo Santos Taranto, Marcelo Yoshida, Marco Aurélio Baldassari, Paulo Edson Santa Barba, Jurt Everton Werberich and Flávio Moreira Matias.

In the Air Force, the colonels Steven Meier, José Henrique Kaipper, Éric Cézzane Cólen Guedes and Frederico Casarino were promoted to air brigadier.

In a short speech after the greetings, Bolsonaro wished the promoted officers luck. “With the renewal, I am sure that you, who are in new positions from now on, our country is in good hands”.

The president was accompanied by First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira, the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira and the Chief Minister of the Institutional Security Office, Augusto Heleno.