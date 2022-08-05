BrazilBrazil

Chamber approves bill that punishes scams committed through social networks

The Chamber of Deputies approved this Thursday (4) a bill (PL) that establishes punishment for those who apply blows through social networks. The PL defines that the penalty will be greater when the victim is elderly or part of a romantic relationship. The text goes to the Senate for analysis.

The deputy rapporteur Deputy Lieutenant Gonzaga (PSD-MG) proposed that the Penal Code be amended to include new hypotheses of the crime of embezzlement, which is the pursuit of advantage through fraud that misleads the victim: emotional embezzlement, electronic fraud , embezzlement against the elderly or vulnerable.

According to the deputy, the crime of embezzlement was enhanced by the internet and new interactions through social networks and other applications. “The criminal uses the facility of the virtual environment to deceive his victims, which leads to an aggravation of the reprimand to be imposed in these cases”, he said.

new crimes

According to the proposal approved by the deputies, in the case of emotional embezzlement, which is defined when the victim delivers goods or values ​​as part of an affective relationship, the penalty will vary from 1 to 5 years.

In the case of electronic fraud using information provided by the victim or third parties through contacts on social networks, telephones or e-mail and scams applied by cloning applications, the penalties will be from 4 to 8 years.

If the victim is elderly or vulnerable, the penalty will be tripled.

The bill also determines new aggravating factors for the crime of embezzlement: the penalty will be increased by half if the damage is large; and increased by up to 2/3 if the criminal uses an entity governed by public law or an institute of popular economy, social assistance or charity.

* With information from the Câmara de Notícias Agency

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

