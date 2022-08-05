BrazilBrazil

RJ: identified man who was with former councilor at the time of the crime

The man who was in a car this afternoon (4) with former councilor and former civil police officer Jerônimo Guimarães Filho, known as Jerominho, was identified as Maurício Raul Atallah. Also shot, Atallah
was taken by a team from the Fire Department to the Rocha Faria Municipal Hospital. According to the firefighters, Maurício is a businessman and is about 80 years old.

The Municipal Health Department reported that the businessman’s health condition is serious.

Jerominho was killed with two rifle shots, one in the leg and one in the chest. He was even taken to the Oeste D’Or Hospital, but he did not survive the injuries caused by the gunshots.

Action

The former councilor had just parked his car in front of the social center he maintained on Estrada Guandu Sapê. The security cameras installed in the region show how it all happened.

The businessman had already got out of the car, on the passenger side, and was waiting for Jerominho, who was closing the vehicle. As he got out of the car, wearing shorts and flip-flops, and with a bag in his hand, the former councilor was surprised by three men dressed in black, long-sleeved shirts and caps to make identification difficult. The three got out of a white car, firing rifle shots.

Jerominho was hit and fell. The businessman too.

The action lasted less than 1 minute. The fourth man, who covered the action, got behind the wheel of the car used to transport the assassins.

According to the Civil Police, the investigation will be in charge of the Capital Homicide Police Station. The agents are in diligence to identify the perpetrators of the crime. At the scene, experts from the specialist found 13 large-caliber weapons capsules.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

