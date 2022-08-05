BrazilBrazil

Sudamericana: Internacional is 0-0 with Melgar

Internacional drew goalless with Melgar (Peru), on Thursday night (4) at the Monumental de la UNSA stadium, in Arequipa, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. With this, the spot for the semifinals of the competition will only be defined next week, in a match played in Porto Alegre.

In a match in which they defended rather than attacked, the team led by coach Mano Menezes had goalkeeper Daniel as the highlight, who stopped the Peruvian team’s dangerous attack. The negative note of Internacional was the German striker, sent off in the 20th minute of the second half after elbowing Arias.

Now Colorado focuses on the Brazilian, competition in which it visits Fortaleza next Sunday (7) at the Castelão stadium.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

