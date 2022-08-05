BrazilBrazil

STF launches book of reflections on current issues of the Judiciary

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) promoted today (4) an autograph session of the book The Judiciary of Our Timea work that brings together texts by judges, lawyers, members of the Public Ministry, ministers and former ministers of the STF and journalists who cover justice activities.

The book has texts written by ministers Luiz Fux, Dias Toffoli, Luís Roberto Barroso, Cármen Lúcia, in addition to former ministers Ayres Britto and Nelson Jobim. The publication involves reflections on various topics, such as freedom of the press, action by the Armed Forces and separation of the competences of the Three Powers.

Yesterday (3), the Supreme Court released two publications alluding to the commemorations of the 200th anniversary of Brazil‘s independence and the 130th anniversary of the STF in the Republic.

*With information from the STF

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

