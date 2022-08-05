BrazilBrazil

Playing at Arena da Baixada, Athletico-PR draws with Estudiantes

Athletico-PR and Estudiantes (Argentina) played a busy match at the Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba, this Thursday (4), for the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores. However, the final result ended up being a 0-0 draw that was most regretted by the Hurricane. Thus, the teams will define who gets the classification for the semifinals next Thursday (11) at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in La Plata.

Wanting to take advantage of the support of their passionate fans, the team led by coach Luiz Felipe Scolari pressured the opponent’s ball out from the beginning, which meant that Estudiantes had as their best opportunity in the initial stage a header by Lollo that was well defended. by Benedict.

For Athletico-PR, the first half was marked by the penalty that was canceled in the 27th minute. After the ball touched Godoy’s hand, the referee signaled the infraction, but later, with the help of VAR (video referee), the penalty was annulled.

In the second half, Hurricane increased the pressure on the Argentine team even more, even scoring a goal in the 36th minute. Khellven lifted the ball in the area and Thiago Heleno finished with a strong header to overcome goalkeeper Andújar. But the referee ended up canceling the bid after finding, with the help of VAR, that the side was offside.

Before the decisive match for the continental competition, Hurricane has a difficult commitment against Atlético-MG, next Sunday (7) for the Brazilian.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

