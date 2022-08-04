Rio: Police dismantle gang that simulated cargo theft

An operation by the Civil Police, together with the Public Ministry (MP), resulted in the arrest of five people, including the arrest of the father of a councilor, also the target of a search and seizure, this Wednesday (3), in Rio de Janeiro. . Named Operation Resina, the objective was to investigate the diversion of truck loads.

28 search and seizure warrants and seven arrest warrants were issued. Five arrest warrants were served, three for preventive arrest and two in flagrante delicto as a result of the unfolding of the operation. Among those arrested is Edson dos Santos Filho, father of councilor William Coelho (DC).

According to investigations, criminals stole trucks with materials such as steel, iron and resin. After the theft, they organized themselves to distribute the cargo, through qualified reception and active and passive corruption. In total, more than BRL 1.160 million in materials such as steel, resin, steel screens and iron dredging pipes were stolen by criminals. Even subway tracks the group was trading.

In the complaint sent to the 1st Criminal Court of Duque de Caxias, the MP highlights that the members of the criminal group, composed of 21 people accused, were associated with employees of transport companies, usually truck drivers. They received the goods to be transported and delivered the cargo to the other members of the criminal group.

After the thefts, false records were made in police stations far from the place of the alleged robbery. Two civil police officers from the state of São Paulo participated in the preparation of some of the false records, whose removal was determined by the Justice. The two were charged with passive bribery.

The search and seizure warrants were carried out at addresses linked to businessmen, truck owners, drivers and intermediaries in the capital, in Duque de Caxias, Piraí, Mesquita and Nova Iguaçu, in addition to the São Paulo cities of Piracicaba, Ribeirão Pires, Guarulhos and São Paulo. . There were also search and seizure warrants for 12 trucks used by the criminal organization to steal cargo.

Councilman William Coelho was contacted, but no one answered the calls in his office, nor did they respond to an e-mail asking for a position on the fact. The City Council of Rio informed, in a note, that it collaborated and guaranteed full access to the premises of the House to the Civil Police and the Public Ministry. The agents only went to the aforementioned councilor’s office.