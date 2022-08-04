Musician Fernando Magarça is shot dead in the west of Rio

Musician Fernando Alberto da Silva was killed this Wednesday (3) in Santa Cruz, west of Rio. According to the Military Police (PM), he was shot and died on the spot. Known as Fernando Magarça, he was the composer of several hits, sung by several well-known MPB artists.

“The Press Office of the Secretary of State for Military Police informs that military police officers of the 27th BPM (Santa Cruz), this Wednesday, were called to attend to the occurrence of firearm shots on Avenida Dom João VI, in the Guaratiba neighborhood. Upon arrival at the scene, the team found a man, already dead, next to a passenger vehicle. The circumstances of Magarça’s death are being investigated by the police.

Magarça wrote songs for Zeca Pagodinho, Alcione, Xande de Pilares, Dudu Nobre and Neguinho da Beija-Flor and for Grupo Revelação and Molejo. Among the hits are “Quem não sambou”, “Love I have to give you”.

He also participated in the Salgueiro Samba School, which said goodbye to the author on his social networks.

“A love story, without a full stop… With these unforgettable verses, we inform you, with deep regret, of the death of the composer Fernando Magarça who, for more than two decades, lent all his creativity to the wing of composers. We sympathize and share with all friends and family the pain of this loss,” the school said in a statement.