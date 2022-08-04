Nikão guarantees São Paulo victory over Ceará in the South American

Thanks to a goal by forward Nikão, São Paulo defeated Ceará 1-0, on Wednesday night (3) at the Morumbi stadium, for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.

The qualifier for the semifinals will only be defined next Wednesday (10), when the teams will face each other again, but at Castelão stadium. Whoever advances will measure forces in the next phase with the winner of the confrontation between Atlético-GO and Nacional (Uruguay). In the first leg, played last Tuesday (2), the Dragon won 1-0.

In the match played at Morumbi, the winning goal came only in the 24th minute of the second half, when Nikão received it at the entrance of the area, fixed the ball and hit a strong left kick.

Now the teams focus on the Brazilian, where Ceará visits Botafogo on Saturday (6), and São Paulo receives Flamengo at Morumbi on the same day.