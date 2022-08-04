STF launches book to commemorate 130 years of the Court in the Republic

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) launched today (3) two publications that are part of the Liberties project, a partnership between the court and civil society entities to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Brazil‘s independence and the 130th anniversary of the STF in the Republic.

During the event, the president of the STF, Minister Luiz Fux, declared that the Court will always be alert to curb any possibility of regression in relation to fundamental freedoms.

The book contains articles signed by ministers, representatives of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) and lawyers on constitutional liberties. The booklet is aimed at a young audience and features graphite illustrations inspired by the articles.

An exhibition of 14 panels painted by urban artists was also placed in front of the courthouse.

* With information from the STF